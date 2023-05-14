Chicago-area veterans preparing for 'Ruck March' fundraiser

Local veterans are on a new mission to help their comrades, suffering from PTSD. They're gearing up this month for a special walk aimed at shedding unwanted baggage.

The Chicago Veterans Ruck March will be held on Friday, May 26. It's a 17-mile journey to raise money for veterans in need.

"When we go into battle, we go as a team, we go as a platoon. We don't go it alone," Iraq War veteran Armando Vega said. "We're all on the same mission. We're all to help the next veteran that's in a crisis."

For nine years, the organization "Chicago Veterans" has hosted 300 community events in 45 Chicagoland communities. They are events like the monthly liberty calls, where veterans can get connected to any service they need in person.



One of the services offered is called "Veterans in Recovery" directed by Vega, who said that through camaraderie he found sobriety. Money from the Ruck March helps keep his program and others, going.



"I know I can't save the world, I can't help everybody, but at least I can try to help that one," Vega said.



You can find information about the march on the website www.ChicagoVets.org. On that website you can also reach out for free services. It's a life-changing tool, run by veterans, who want to help.





