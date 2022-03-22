Chicago-area woman carjacked at gunpoint in her own driveway

A woman was carjacked at gunpoint in her driveway over the weekend in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

She was getting out of her vehicle around 11 p.m. Saturday in her driveway in the 1800 block of North Burning Bush Lane when someone pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse and car keys, according to Mount Prospect police.

The victim complied and the suspect drove her white Hyundai Sante Fe through the front lawn of the home and northbound on Burning Bush Lane, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The victim told police she also saw a gray SUV parked in front of her house and another suspect standing near the back of the car while the carjacking was taking place.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on the carjacking is asked to call Mount Prospect police at (847) 870-5654.