Boy, 16, charged in string of armed carjackings, robberies

A 16-year-old boy is facing several felony charges in connection with a series of armed carjackings and robberies this month on Chicago's South Side.

The teen was arrested Monday in the 7300 block of South Kenwood Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, police said. He was accused of committing several armed robberies and carjackings across a three-day period. The crimes took place at the following times and locations:

The teen was found in the possession of a stolen vehicle around 8:41 p.m. on March 9 in the 7200 block of South Dorchester Avenue.

The teen allegedly stole property and a vehicle at gunpoint from a 63-year-old woman around 12:47 p.m. on March 10 in the 9000 block of South Bennett Avenue.

The teen allegedly stole belongings from a 55-year-old woman and threatened another just before 1 p.m. on March 10 in the 7600 block of South Crandon Avenue.

The teen allegedly robbed a 31-year-old woman at gunpoint around 1:05 p.m. on March 10 in the 7900 block of South Crandon Avenue.

On March 11, the teen allegedly carjacked and robbed a 27-year-old woman at gunpoint around 10:50 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Euclid Avenue.

Less than a half hour later, the teen tried to rob a 24-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 7800 block of South Criegler Avenue in South Shore, police said.

The teen was charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, six counts of unlawful restraint and one count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm, all felonies. He was also charged with two misdemeanors: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal trespass to a vehicle.