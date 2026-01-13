Chicago police warn of recent armed carjackings, robbery in 5 neighborhoods

The Brief A series of armed carjackings and one armed robbery were reported across five Chicago neighborhoods in early January. The incidents happened over several days and involved a group of four to five masked males. Investigators say the group used two different stolen vehicles during the crimes.



Chicago police are investigating a string of armed carjackings and an armed robbery reported across five neighborhoods over several days earlier this month.

What we know:

In all but one of the incidents, police said four to five males wearing dark clothing and ski masks got out of a stolen car, showed guns and demanded the victims' belongings and vehicles.

Some of the suspects would then return to the stolen car they arrived in while others would hop into the carjacked vehicle before everyone drove off.

The crimes occurred at the following times and locations:

1900 block of East 80th Street, Jan. 3 at 2:07 a.m. (South Chicago)

1500 block of North Kingsbury Street, Jan. 3 at 3:20 a.m. (Goose Island)

1000 block of North Ashland Avenue, Jan. 3 at 3:30 a.m. (West Town)

8100 block of South Elizabeth Street, Jan. 3 at 10:35 p.m. (Auburn Gresham)

500 block of West 81st Street, Jan. 6 at 1:40 a.m. (Auburn Gresham)

1500 block of East 79th Street, Jan. 7 at 4:32 a.m. (Grand Crossing)

Suspect / vehicle details:

Police describe the group as four to five males, ages 16 to 25, wearing dark clothing and ski masks. They used a white Hyundai Elantra in four incidents and a white Kia sedan in two.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8273 or Area Three at 312-744-8263, or submit an anonymous tip online at CPDtip.com, referencing case number 26-CWP-002.