Chicago police warn residents of recent armed robberies in Bronzeville

Chicago police have issued a community alert warning residents of recent armed robberies in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

There have been at least three armed robberies reported in the area this week.

In each incident, the suspect approached the victim, pulled a black handgun and demanded the victim's money before running way.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

In the 4700 block of South Michigan Ave. on March 20, 2023 at 1:00 a.m.

In the 5000 block of South Prairie Ave. on March 20, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.

In the 4800 block of South Michigan Ave. on March 22, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

The suspect is described as a Black man between the age os 20-21. He's 5'10-6' tall, 160 lbs. with short black hair.

If you have any information about these incidents, contact the Bureau of Detectives Area One at (312) 747-8380.