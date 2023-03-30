'Do you wanna get shot?' Armed robbers targeting pedestrians across Chicago

Chicago police are warning residents of the Northwest and Near West sides after eight armed robberies were reported in a span of 17 hours Tuesday.

In each incident, the victims are approached by suspects who either imply they have a weapon or flash handguns and state "Do you wanna get shot? Give me everything you got," before stealing the victims' belongings, according to a CPD community alert.

Victims told police the suspects exit the front and backseats of a black Hyundai Tucson or a black Jeep Renegade before the robbery. They then flee the scene in the same vehicle.

Victims have surrendered their cellphones, purses, jewelry and wallets in the robberies.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The robberies took place at the following times and locations on Tuesday:

At 6:30 a.m. in the 160 block of North Carpenter Street

At 6:40 a.m. in the 200 block of South Laflin Avenue

At 6:45 a.m. in the 1700 block Adams Street

At 6:50 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Monroe Avenue

At 8:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Lowell Avenue

At 8:44 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Altgeld Street

At 9 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Palmer Street

At 10:44 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue

The three suspects are described as between the ages of 15-20 wearing masks and hoodies while armed with silver and black handguns.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact Area Three or Area Five detectives at (312) 744-8263 or (312) 746-7394, respectively.