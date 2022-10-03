Chicago armed robbers strike 12 times in 3 hours overnight

Chicago police are warning the public about recent armed robberies on the North and West sides, twelve of which happened in the early morning hours of October 3 between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.

According to police, in each incident, two to four suspects armed with weapons approached victims who were outside and demanded their property by force.

After taking the victims' property, the suspects would flee the scene in multiple stolen vehicles.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

In one of the incidents, the suspects shot a victim in the leg. In several of the incidents, the armed suspects battered the victims in the sides of their heads.

The crimes took place last the following times and locations.

600 block of W. Fullerton on September 27 at 10:08 p.m.

1400 block of W. Lake on September 27 at 11:30 p.m.

1300 block of W. Fulton on September 27 at 11:32 p.m.

500 block of W. Division on September 27 at 11:38 p.m.

1600 block of N. Claremont on September 27 at 11:40 p.m.

200 block of N. Western on October 3 at 1 a.m.

1100 block of N. Hooker on October 3 at 1:40 a.m.

1500 block of N. Larrabee on October 3 at 1:50 a.m.

1400 block of N. Larrabee on October 3 at 1:52 a.m.

300 block of W. Hubbard on October 3 at 2 a.m.

2100 block of S. Prairie on October 3 at 2:10 a.m.

500 block of W. Roosevelt on October 3 at 2:14 a.m.

700 block of W. Grand on October 3 at 2:34 a.m.

700 block of W. Jackson on October 3 at 2:43 a.m.

1500 block of W. Taylor on October 3 at 3:05 a.m.

1500 block of N. Ashland on October 3 at 3:32 a.m.

2800 block of W. Chicago on October 3 at 3:40 a.m.

Police say the suspects were described as two to four Black men, between 15 and 30 years old, wearing dark clothing and ski masks. They are armed with dark and silver semi-automatic handguns.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263.