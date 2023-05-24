Chicago artist creates massive mural celebrating 156th anniversary of Juneteenth

A Chicago artist commissioned to create a mural to celebrate Juneteenth gave us a sneak peek of his work Wednesday

Artist Rahmaan Barnes, aka Rahmaan Statik, grew up on the South Side of Chicago surrounded by urban art and public murals.

He quickly became involved with the sub-culture of street art and has created over 400 murals.

"I think the importance of participating in this initiative is setting a new standard for what we know as Black culture, Black history. Therefore, by celebrating Juneteenth nationwide, through public art and creating landmarks to symbolize that,"Barnes said.

Barnes' latest mural to celebrate Juneteenth is located in the Bronzeville neighborhood

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

All of the murals will be unveiled nationwide on Juneteenth.