Chicago artist Milton Coronado brings to life murals, portraits across the city

The outline is all done, painted in bright orange on the side of La Penca De Jalisco a Mexican Restaurant.

Behind the paint can is Milton Coronado — an artist that started with graffiti and over the last 25 years transitioned into commissioned street art.

"They were loving it. Brought the community together," said Milton Coronado, a Chicago native and artist.

The art is coming to life in the 3600 block of W. 59th Street. The mural commemorates the life of Azul De La Garza. The 18-year-old was shot while sitting in a car just three blocks away.

Coronado will have the piece done in time for what would have been Azul’s 19th birthday.

"She would have been 19-years-old this coming Saturday," Coronado said.

The Chicagoan has done pieces all over the city for the last 25 years.

"Situations in my life that I personally went through," said Coronado. "Death in the family, both parents. I made a decision to do the type you see here that I do now. Murals, portraits and commission work, advertisements."

There’s a difference between commissioned street art and graffiti, but sometimes people confuse the two.

"Personally I see it as ignorance, lack of education," said Coronado.

There’s a huge mural on the side of a business at 49th and Western. The business owner wanted it. It took over 15 different artists, including Coronado, to get it done.

"We picked that just for fun," said Coronado.