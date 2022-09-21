Chicago asking for public input on redoing McCormick Place's Lakeside Center

If you could construct anything by Lake Michigan, what would it be? Well, now’s your chance to start dreaming!

The McCormick Place Lakeside Center is in line to get a makeover. Those in charge want public feedback on what should be added to the more than 50-year-old structure.

"We would love to have something that would pay for itself, that will complement our current book of conventions and that will also be open to the community and to tourists," said Larita Clark, who manages the building and is CEO of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

She has been eager to present new plans for the building since 2020. The pandemic slowed those intentions.

Now, the public has three months to submit architectural ideas. Some proposals have included a restaurant, spa or co-working space. The center is already booked for 250 events over the next decade and expected to bring $12 billion to the city.

The next chapter would need to accommodate those events, or find an alternative space for them.