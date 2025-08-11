Chicago police search for suspects in citywide ATM thefts this summer

The Brief Police say at least 18 ATM burglaries have occurred in multiple neighborhoods since early June. Suspects used stolen or rented SUVs to smash into businesses and take ATMs. Investigators are asking for help identifying 2–5 people seen in dark clothing and masks.



Chicago police are investigating a string of smash-and-grab burglaries targeting ATMs across several neighborhoods this summer—and they’re asking for the public’s help identifying those responsible.

What we know:

Since June 2, at least 18 ATM thefts have been reported in neighborhoods spanning the West, Northwest, Near North and Near West sides.

Investigators say the crimes follow a similar pattern: a group of two to five people arrives at a business in a stolen or rented SUV. They then use an object to break a window or a prying tool to gain access through a door.

The suspects then either pry open an ATM or load it into a waiting vehicle before driving off.

Where it happened

Below are the dates, times and locations of the reported burglaries:

June 2 – 3:36 a.m. – 3900 block of W. Ogden St.

June 6 – 2:12 a.m. – 5600 block of W. Roosevelt St.

June 6 – 3:05 a.m. – 5100 block of W. Grand St.

July 7 – 4:04 a.m. – 5800 block of W. Roosevelt St.

July 7 – 3:18 a.m. – 5300 block of W. Division St.

July 7 – 10 a.m. – 3600 block of W. 16th St.

July 20 – 5:13 a.m. – 1600 block of W. North Ave.

July 21 – 2:40 a.m. – 800 block of N. Orleans St.

July 21 – 4:28 a.m. – 300 block of W. Chicago Ave.

July 22 – 5 a.m. – 5400 block of W. Madison Ave.

July 31 – 2:21 a.m. – 4300 block of W. Cermak Rd.

July 31 – 3:21 a.m. – 3200 block of N. Cicero Ave.

Aug. 1 – 3:21 a.m. – 5600 block of W. Madison St.

Aug. 2 – 11:50 p.m. – 5900 block of W. Division St.

Aug. 5 – 3:35 a.m. – 1800 block of S. Ashland Ave.

Aug. 5 – 4:19 a.m. – 0 block of S. Pulaski Rd.

Aug. 6 – 3:52 a.m. – 1300 block of W. Taylor St.

Aug. 8 – 2:08 a.m. – 5300 block of W. Madison St.

What police say about the suspects

The suspects are described as two to five Black males wearing dark clothing, black face masks, dark gloves and dark sneakers.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number 25-CWP-022D.