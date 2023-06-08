Expand / Collapse search

Knife-wielding man charged with attempted carjacking in North Mayfair: police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
North Mayfair
FOX 32 Chicago
Juan Landeros (CPD)

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was accused of trying to steal a woman's car while restraining her with a knife last month in North Mayfair

Juan Landeros, 21, was arrested on Wednesday in connection to an attempted carjacking from a 27-year-old woman on May 17. 

Police say Landeros restrained the victim at knifepoint before trying to take her car in the 4600 block of West Foster Avenue.

He was charged with attempted carjacking with a weapon and unlawful restraint. 

Landeros was scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday.  