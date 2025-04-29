Chicago crime: West Side grocery store shooting leaves man dead, police say

The Brief A man was shot and killed at a grocery store on Chicago's West Side on Tuesday. Police said the gunman entered the business and shot the victim in the head and body. It was unclear whether the shooting was targeted.



A man was shot and killed at a West Side grocery store around midday on Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of North Laramie Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Sky Fox was over the scene and spotted police activity at the Sanford Foods grocery store at 501 North Laramie Avenue. Police tape was seen around the storefront.

What we know:

Around 11:35 a.m., at least one offender entered the business with a gun and shot a 32-year-old man, police said.

The shooter then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was shot in the head and body. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

No arrests have been made.

Area detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

Chicago police could not confirm where specifically the shooting took place or if the shooting was targeted.