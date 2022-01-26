Chicago Auto Show bringing back indoor test tracks this year

This is your chance again to try off-roading right in the middle of the city.

Fan favorites "Camp Jeep" and the "Ram Truck Territory" indoor test tracks are returning to the Chicago Auto Show this year.

Professional drivers will navigate attendees through the 20-feet tall interactive courses, in Jeep's latest vehicle lineup.

"I'll tell ya, one thing fun to do is not just to take the ride, but to watch the ride because you get to see the unbelievable things Jeep suspension can do. It’s really incredible to see," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Dave Sloan.

Bronco and Toyota are also featuring off-road test runs at this year's show, which runs February 12th to the 21st at McCormick Place.