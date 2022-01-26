Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Auto Show bringing back indoor test tracks this year

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Cars and Trucks
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago Auto Show gearing up for 2022 event

Here's your chance to try some off-roading in the middle of the city. The Chicago Auto Show is bringing back two test tracks next month. General Manager of the show Dave Sloan joined FOX 32 to talk about it.

CHICAGO - This is your chance again to try off-roading right in the middle of the city.

Fan favorites "Camp Jeep" and the "Ram Truck Territory" indoor test tracks are returning to the Chicago Auto Show this year.

Professional drivers will navigate attendees through the 20-feet tall interactive courses, in Jeep's latest vehicle lineup.

"I'll tell ya, one thing fun to do is not just to take the ride, but to watch the ride because you get to see the unbelievable things Jeep suspension can do. It’s really incredible to see," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Dave Sloan.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Bronco and Toyota are also featuring off-road test runs at this year's show, which runs February 12th to the 21st at McCormick Place.