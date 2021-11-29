Chicago Auto Show returning to McCormick Place in February

The Chicago Auto Show is returning to the Windy City during its traditional timeframe, officials announced Monday.

The largest and longest-running auto show in the United States will return to McCormick Place in February after a special summer edition in 2021 due to the pandemic, according to the Chicago Automobile Trade Association.

"While there were many wonderful aspects of our summertime ‘special edition’ show, we’re excited to return to February as it’s historically been an ideal time for consumers to get out and beat the winter doldrums by experiencing the industry’s latest cars, trucks and SUVs," said Chicago Auto Show Chairman Bill Haggerty.

The show will take place from Feb. 12 through Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, except for the final day of the show when it closes at 8 p.m. due to the Presidents Day holiday.

Haggerty said the show will feature popular exhibits like Camp Jeep and Ram Truck Territory indoor test tracks and outdoor drives on Chicago streets.

Officials said the show plans to honor first responders and military personnel with an appreciation day on Feb. 15. All first responders and military with a badge or ID can gain free entry and their guests will receive a discounted $10 voucher for that day only.

Tickets for the show are now on sale at ChicagoAutoShow.com. Adult tickets prices are $15, seniors ages 62 and older are $10, children ages 4 to 12 are $10, and kids 3 and younger are free.

Attendees are expected to follow all health and safety protocols instituted by the Illinois Department of Public Health.