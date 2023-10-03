Hundreds of Chicago-area autoworkers laid off as UAW strike continues

In response to the ongoing strike at the Ford Chicago Assembly Plant, Ford laid off 243 employees at its stamping facility in Chicago Heights and another 90 workers at a plant in Lima, Ohio, because they make parts for the assembly plant and production must be reduced.

Ford Chicago Assembly Plant workers were called to walk off the job Friday.

The United Auto Workers Union wants pay increases, shorter work weeks and improved pensions and health care plans.

Ford said in a recorded statement, the company made an offer and called the union’s expansion of the strike, "theatrics." The union said Ford is dragging this out.

"Why didn’t they come to the bargaining table on time?" Local 551 President Chris Pena asked. "Why do they make us wait? Why are they holding out and wasting billions of dollars of profits when they could be investing in the American worker? That’s why we’re here. The American Dream is what we’re fighting for."

Ford’s Chief Supply Chain Officer Liz Door said in a statement that hundreds of thousands of workers could lose their jobs if the strike persists.

"If prolonged, this really could have a significant impact as it extends into our other Ford factories," Door said. "We see anywhere between 325,000 to 500,000 employees that could be laid off."