Chicago aviation students receive engine donation from American Airlines

CHICAGO - Aviation students are getting a jet-fueled boost for the future courtesy of American Airlines.

An aircraft engine is coming to the Chicago Aviation Institute of Maintenance allowing students at the school to get some hands-on training and experience and get them ready for real-world jobs.  

The engine donation is part of an ongoing partnership that looks to provide aspiring technicians with a direct career path to American.