'Bare-Chested Bandit': Chicago bank robbery suspect wanted for 3 Loop heists

The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect, known as the "Bare-Chested Bandit," who is believed to have carried out three heists in the Loop since mid-September.

The suspect wore different disguises during each robbery, and according to the FBI, this is the first time in recent years a suspect changed clothes on public transportation.

The most recent robbery occurred on Tuesday at 3:58 p.m., when the man allegedly walked into a Citibank located at 100 S. Michigan Avenue, approached a teller, passed a note demanding money, and made a violent threat. After he was given cash, he fled the scene on foot. No injuries were reported.

The two other robberies occurred on Sept. 16 and Sept. 19 at the Citibank located at 180 N. Michigan Avenue.

Man wanted for Loop bank robberies | FBI

The suspect is described as a white male, aged 30 to 40, standing between 5'6" and 5'7", with a medium build. During the latest incident, he was wearing a dark plaid-patterned jacket, a white collared shirt, light-colored jeans, a black hat, mirrored sunglasses, and black-and-white athletic shoes.

The suspect also has an armband tattoo on his upper right arm.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI-Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700 or submit anonymous tips at tips.fbi.gov.