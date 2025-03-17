Chicago sports bar hosts burger bracket for 'Munch Madness'

St. Patrick’s Day indulgence segues straight into March Madness at Fatpour Tap Works' three locations in the Chicago area.

They are celebrating "Munch Madness" with eight special burger creations.

Battle of the burgers

What we know:

Head Chef Jim Heflin described the burgers, which were featured in a bracket competition on social media. Patrons voted on their favorite.

One of the voters will win a special March Madness viewing experience at Fatpour.

Two burgers were neck-and-neck in the online competition, the WTF Burger and The Fat Leprechaun.

The contestants:

These eight special burgers will be offered until April 7:

Angry Adam: topped with a crab cake, mango pico de gallo, avocado, and chipotle mayo

Classic Cheeseburger: choice of cheese

Farmer Burger: beer-battered cheese curds, thick-cut bacon, cheddar, pickles, bbq sauce

Fat Leprechaun: rye, Swiss and sauerkraut grilled cheese buns with layers of corned beef, a grilled burger, more Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing. Served with house fries

Fatpour Burger: Merkt’s cheddar, tomato, and bacon grilled cheese buns topped with fried onion, lettuce, pickled jalapeño, black pepper truffle aioli, and a fried egg

Jala @ Ur Boyga: American cheese, bacon, fried jalapeño, mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, fried egg

Maple Bacon Burger: Swiss cheese, maple-glazed bacon, smashed tater tots, fried egg, mayo, and avocado

WTF Burger: Chicken & Waffle Burger (WTF Burger)- waffle-battered chicken breast buns, grilled burger, American cheese, bacon, over easy egg, fried onion strings, habanero-infused maple syrup

And the winner was: The Fat Leprechaun.