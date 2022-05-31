Chicago beachgoers assault police officers on Memorial Day

It was a violent weekend in the city.

On Tuesday, Chicago police revealed new data for the number of people killed or injured.

In addition, Chicago’s top cop announced his department’s efforts to keep people safe.

Fifty-one people were shot over the weekend — 9 of them fatally.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

According to Chicago police data, the holiday weekend was the most violent since 2017 when seven people were killed and 45 others were injured.

This comes despite efforts by the Chicago Police Department to increase patrols throughout the city.

Over the three-day holiday weekend, 250 guns were recovered — 75 of those guns were seized by Chicago police on just Monday alone.

Of the 250 guns recovered, 26 were "ghost guns." This year alone, CPD has recovered 326 ghost guns.

Eleven of the 250 weapons seized were recovered from beachgoers at North Avenue Beach, while 13 arrests were made there this weekend, including several arrests taking place after a rowdy incident Monday night when a crowd was throwing glass and other objects at police.

"One main incident we had there was a large group of teenagers, playing music and twerking, and as some point they started throwing objects at the police. They were throwing glass bottles, glasses, and in one case an officer got hit in the chest with a pineapple which exploded on his chest and it was all over his equipment. After that incident, we implemented a mass arrest, took three individuals into custody that were throwing objects at the police. Throughout the night we continued to recover guns," said Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott.

Police Superintendent David Brown says his department will continue to step up security at beaches, the CTA and parks throughout the city during the summer months.

Advertisement

The next big weekend police are preparing for is Father's Day weekend, which Brown says is often one of the more violent weekends of the summer.