Chicago Bears to begin demolition at Arlington Park next week after village OKs permit

Demolition at the former Arlington International Racecourse will begin next week.

The Arlington Heights Village Board gave the Chicago Bears approval Friday for interior demolition of the six-story grandstand and a nearby two-story office and jockey building.

The Daily Herald reports that work will begin Tuesday.

Arlington Park International Racecourse on Oct. 6, 2021, in Arlington Heights. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A second permit application is still pending at village hall.

That application would allow for exterior demolition of buildings and requires both village and Cook County approval.