Chicago Bears celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with special event at Solorio Academy HS

September is Hispanic Heritage Month, and the Chicago Bears are hosting a special event Friday night.

The Bears are preparing for this Sunday’s game by joining students at Solorio Academy High School in Gage Park.

The team’s drumline and DJ will recreate a game-day experience for high schoolers ahead of a girls’ flag football game and a boys’ varsity football game against Washington High School.

The evening celebrates local students and their accomplishments in sports while highlighting the dynamic Latino community.

On Friday morning, fans received a preview of the festivities on FOX 32's Orange Friday.

Traditional Latin music will fill Soldier Field this Sunday when the Bears take on the Los Angeles Rams. Fans can also expect unique game-day performances, including Ballet Folklorico de Chicago, the city’s largest Mexican folkloric dance organization.

Attendees can look forward to a mariachi performance during halftime and Hispanic Heritage-themed Bears helmets on the field.

"The fact that it's Latino Heritage Month and having our school selected means a lot because we are 97% Latino and our students have worked really hard. It's been awesome to see what the Bears have done over the last few years. Seeing this girls flag football program from inception. But to see the improvement and the skill level that we have today is so impressive. It's really awesome," said Victor Iturralde, principal of Solorio Academy High School.

Activities at Solorio began around 5 p.m., and former Bears center Roberto Garza will be signing autographs.