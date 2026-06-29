Chicago Bears expand Hammond search with soil testing at Wolf Lake Terminals

The Brief The Chicago Bears are expanding their search for a new stadium site in northwest Indiana. The team confirmed it conducted soil testing over the weekend at Wolf Lake Terminals in Hammond, a different location than the one previously identified near Lost Marsh Golf Course. Some feel the move signals the Bears are continuing to evaluate multiple properties as they work toward selecting a final site for a proposed stadium and mixed-use development.



More than three weeks after the Chicago Bears announced they would be moving forward with a "stadium development project" in Hammond with a "site to be selected," the Bears confirmed crews conducted soil testing at Wolf Lake Terminals.

The backstory

The site is located southwest of Lost Marsh Golf Course and west of I-90.

In a statement, the Bears said:

"This activity is part of the normal site evaluation process as we continue to advance our stadium development project in Hammond. We have an excellent option already in place and continue to assess additional parcels of land in the Wolf Lake region to ensure we place the stadium and mixed-use district in the very best location to serve all of Chicagoland."

The confirmation comes after Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott hinted during a City Council meeting last week that the Bears were evaluating another location.

"I know there's been talk about another site and it is true there is another site the Bears are looking at. I think it's super exciting myself," McDermott said.

Sports business consultant Marc Ganis told FOX Chicago the soil testing is exactly what developers should be doing at this stage of the process.

"It's exactly what I'd expect they would be doing," Ganis said. "It's what they did in Arlington Heights for a year and a half. That's why they knew they could build a stadium there. They're doing exactly what they should be doing."

Ganis said environmental testing and soil borings help determine what is beneath the property and whether it can support a major stadium development. He added the work also shows the Bears are spending time and money advancing their Indiana proposal.

"It indicates direction. It indicates focus. It indicates spending money in Hammond," Ganis said.

Questions surround the Wolf Lake site

The Wolf Lake Terminals property is already home to multiple industrial businesses.

According to the company's website, the facility spans more than 83 acres, includes approximately 21 million gallons of tank storage and sits on former federal property surrounded by protected wetlands. Just south of the property is the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency, which supports the U.S. military.

Last week, while not specifically naming a site, McDermott acknowledged there's a site the Bears were looking at that presents challenges but said he believes it could ultimately be the stronger option.

"I actually think this new location is a lot better," McDermott said. "I think it would be spectacular. I just hope it works for environmental reasons and traffic reasons."

McDermott also said the project could require assistance from the federal government.

"So it's nice that Senator Young and Senator Banks are both on board with this, it's very nice actually."

FOX Chicago reached out to McDermott, as well as U.S. Sens. Todd Young and Jim Banks, seeking clarification on what federal assistance could be needed. Those requests have not yet been returned.

Illinois remains in play

Even as the Bears continue advancing plans in Indiana, Illinois lawmakers say the door has not completely closed.

State Sen. Bill Cunningham told FOX Chicago he recently spoke with Bears President Kevin Warren and one of the team's lobbyists after the legislative session ended, but said the conversations have been limited.

"They're here. We are prepared to continue to work," Cunningham said. "Really didn't get any details at all."

Cunningham also said he still believes Illinois has a chance to keep the Bears despite the organization's recent focus on Hammond.

"The Bears indicated that it was in those conversations," Cunningham said. "We've seen in just the last couple of weeks a couple of problems surface with the Indiana proposals. So that is still very unsettled."

Cunningham echoed comments recently made by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, saying the Bears need to become more directly involved in crafting legislation if they hope to secure a stadium deal in Illinois.

"Sometimes whatever entity is trying to get something done has to put out more of a definitive plan and then interact with legislators in a much more direct way than the Bears have so far," Cunningham said.

What's next

The Bears have not announced when they expect to select a final site in Hammond.

For now, the soil testing at Wolf Lake Terminals suggests the organization is continuing to explore multiple options while Illinois leaders leave the door open for additional negotiations should the team decide to revisit a stadium proposal in the state.