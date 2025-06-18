Chicago birth center closing temporarily due to staffing, pay challenges

The Brief The Birth Center of Chicago is pausing operations this summer, ending deliveries on June 30 and prenatal care in early July due to midwife staffing shortages tied to low pay. Patients with July due dates are being redirected to the center’s Burr Ridge location or to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. While Medicaid reimbursement rates have improved, midwives still earn significantly less than OB-GYNs, making it hard for smaller centers to retain staff; fundraising is underway to open a new center on the South Side.



A Chicago birth center is closing abruptly — at least for the summer — leaving patients scrambling to make new plans.

What we know:

The Birth Center of Chicago, located in the North Center neighborhood, has told clients it will stop delivering babies at the end of June and will end prenatal care in early July.

"We've been telling our current clients that the last day that we'll be able to have birth inside the center is June 30th," said Ariel Swift.

The closure stems from staffing shortages following the recent departure of a midwife. Swift said low pay is a key reason it's difficult to retain midwives.

"Midwives are not paid at the same rate that traditional providers in a hospital are paid and especially birth centers are not paid at the same rates as folks who are giving birth inside of a hospital space," Swift said. "It's very reasonable to us that our midwives are trying to find a work environment that allows them to also take care of their own families."

Any patients due in July are being redirected to the Birth Center’s Burr Ridge location or to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Swift said the North Center location hopes to resume services between September and late October, depending on how long it takes for a new staff member’s state license to be processed — a timeline that can take eight to 12 weeks.

While progress has been made — including a state bill passed last year that increased Medicaid reimbursement rates for birth centers from 75% to 80% of hospital rates — Swift said midwife pay still lags behind.

"Midwives are usually paid about 17 cents on the dollar as compared to a traditional OBGYN. So facilities like ours, which is small – we have a small staff – it's very hard for us to be competitive, especially after coming through COVID and knowing just how the medical landscape has changed," said Swift.

The organization is now raising funds to open a new birth center on Chicago’s South Side, an area in need of expanded maternity care options.

Swift hopes policymakers continue to support birth centers across Illinois.

"The birth centers really are trying to provide families opportunity and options for a birth and a parenting experience that can ultimately impact the way that they move through their life after that experience with a lot of respect and a lot of care and we really hope that people know that it's an option and if it's something that they want to explore, then they should look into exploring it because people deserve to be respected in birth," said Swift.