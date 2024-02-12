Chicago Black Restaurant Week showcases city's culinary talent

Chicago Black Restaurant Week is back, featuring a delectable array of dishes from Black-owned restaurants across the city.

The event, now in its ninth year, aims to spotlight and support local Black-owned businesses. With more than 50 restaurants participating this year, it's evident that the initiative is making an impact.

Running until February 25, participating restaurants are offering special fixed-price menus, including appetizers, entrées, and desserts.

This year, organizers have introduced themed days such as Personal Care Professionals Day and Small Business Owners Day to enhance customer engagement.

Lauren Smith, the creator of Chicago Black Restaurant Week, emphasized the financial benefits for participating restaurants.

"If you have a strong financial boost at the beginning of the year, that is going to be able to help you look at your numbers and see what you will be able to do, if you’ll be able to expand, hire additional employees," Smith explained.

To explore the offerings and learn more about the participating restaurants, visit ChiBlackRestaurantWeek.com.