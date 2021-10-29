Chicago Blackhawks scandal sparks conversation about sexual assault survivors

The Chicago Blackhawks sex scandal is moving beyond just the hockey world and impacting the conversation on sexual assault.

In the bombshell report from a Chicago law firm detailing the alleged sexual assault of Kyle Beach, it quotes a confidante asking why the young hockey player didn't fight coach Brad Aldrich off when he "fights for a living."

But sexual assault experts say it's important to remember this kind of crime is about a different kind of power.

"He had all of these things that made him sort of vulnerable to the people in power in the league, in the team. And then this other person who had a lot of power already took advantage of that," said Maggie Arthur, Director of Training and Prevention at Resilience, a Chicago non-profit that helps victims of sex assault.

Arthur says Beach's public stance will help others, especially males who can find it harder to say they've been a victim.

DETROIT - SEPTEMBER 24: Kyle Beach #12 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates against the Detroit Red Wings during a pre season game on September 24, 2010 at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Expand

"The idea of being a victim of a crime like this is absolutely not how toxic masculinity portrays manhood or masculinity. So oftentimes, male survivors feel like they are seen as weak, that makes them look like a they have a target on their back," said Arthur.

Arthur says it was very brave of Kyle Beach to come forward, but emphasizes other victims should not feel like they have to do the same.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

She says their only responsibility is to find a safe place for themselves.

More resources for sexual assault victims can be found below:

https://www.rainn.org/

Advertisement