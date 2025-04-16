Chicago Blues Festival lineup released

The Brief The 2025 Chicago Blues Festival returns June 5–8 with performances across the city, including headliners Mavis Staples and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram at Millennium Park. A special B.B. King Centennial Tribute will also be featured, honoring the blues legend. The festival is free and open to the public, with food from Wally’s BBQ Pit and events kicking off at the Ramova Theatre.



The Chicago Blues Festival lineup was released Wednesday.

The backstory:

The largest free blues festival in the world takes place from June 5-8 at venues all across the city. Headliners at the Jay Pritzker Pavillion include Mavis Staples and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram. There will also be a special B.B. King Centennial Tribute, honoring the legendary blues icon.

To top off the smooth grooves, Wally's BBQ Pit is bringing its blues-inspired smokehouse experience back to Millennium Park.

"The Blues Festival is a true celebration of our city’s deep-rooted musical heritage," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "From Millennium Park to Maxwell Street, this festival honors the past, celebrates the present, and nurtures the future of Chicago blues."

2025 Chicago Blues Festival Schedule

All performances are free and open to the public. Schedule subject to change.

Thursday, June 5 – Opening Night at Ramova Theatre

Ramova Theatre

3520 S. Halsted St., Bridgeport

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. | Programming 4–11 p.m.

18+ (minors accompanied by their guardian will be admitted)

THE BLUES SESSIONS

4–5 p.m. – Living Blues Panel Discussion Featuring Jim O’Neal, Scott Barretta, Brett Bonner, Bruce Iglauer and Deitra Farr, Moderated by Dick Shurman, Introductions by Visit Mississippi’s Michelle McAdoo

5:30–6:30 p.m. – Up Close & Personal with Bobby Rush Moderated by Julia Miller, President/CEO of Delmark Records, Presented with The Recording Academy – Chicago Chapter

DOUBLE-BILL CONCERT PROGRAM

7:30–8:30 p.m. – Billy Branch & The Sons of Blues

9–10:15 p.m. – Bobby Rush

Friday, June 6 – Millennium Park

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

3:45–4 p.m. – Emcee intro, national anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing"

4–5 p.m. – D.K. Harrell

5:15–6:15 p.m. – Dawn Tyler Watson

6:30–7:15 p.m. – John Primer with Steve Bell

7:30–9 p.m. – B.B. King Centennial Tribute Featuring Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, D.K. Harrell and Jonathan Ellison with the B.B. King Centennial Band, Co-presented with the B.B. King Museum & Delta Interpretive Center

Visit Mississippi Crossroads Stage (South Promenade)

Noon–1:15 p.m. – Lady Adrena and LA Band

1:30–2:45 p.m. – Vick Allen featuring the Velvet Soul Band

3–4:15 p.m. – Johnny Rawls Soul Review

4:30–5:45 p.m. – Eddie Cotton

Rosa’s Lounge Stage (North Promenade)

12:30–1:45 p.m. – Ivan Singh

2–3:15 p.m. – Jamiah "Dirty Deacon" Rogers and the Dirty Church Band

3:30–4:45 p.m. – Rico McFarland

5–6:15 p.m. – Sheryl Youngblood

6:30–7:45 p.m. – The Mike Wheeler Band

Saturday, June 7 – Millennium Park

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

3:45–4 p.m. – Emcee intro, national anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing"

4–5:15 p.m. – Women in Blues Tribute to Denise LaSalle Featuring Nellie "Tiger" Travis, Thornetta Davis, Nora Jean Wallace and Mzz Reese with Jonathan Ellison

5:30–6:15 p.m. – Joey J. Saye, Stephen Hull and Harrell "Young Rell" Davenport

6:30–7:30 p.m. – Latimore

7:45–9 p.m. – Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Visit Mississippi Crossroads Stage (South Promenade)

Noon–1:15 p.m. – 2 Blues for You

1:30–2:45 p.m. – Jessie Robinson

3–4:15 p.m. – Vickie Baker, The V Souls and The Groove Crew

4:30–5:45 p.m. – John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band

Rosa’s Lounge Stage (North Promenade)

12:30–1:45 p.m. – Stefan Hillesheim Band

2–3:15 p.m. – Michael Damani

3:30–4:45 p.m. – Lynne Jordan and The Shivers

5–6:15 p.m. – Joe Barr and The Platinum Band

6:30–7:45 p.m. – Theo Huff

Harris Theater Rooftop Terrace – Next Generation of Blues

11–11:45 a.m. – Wendy & DB

Noon–12:45 p.m. – Chicago Blues Revival

1–1:45 p.m. – Curie Metropolitan High School

2–2:45 p.m. – Bandwith

3–4 p.m. – VanderCook College of Music

Sunday, June 8 – Millennium Park

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

3:30–3:45 p.m. – Emcee intro, national anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing"

3:45–5 p.m. – Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Chess Records

5:15–6:15 p.m. – C.J. Chenier and The Red Hot Louisiana Band

6:30–7:30 p.m. – Lurrie Bell and Frank Catalano

7:45–9 p.m. – Mavis Staples

Visit Mississippi Crossroads Stage (South Promenade)

Noon–1:15 p.m. – Stevie J and The Blues Eruption

1:30–2:45 p.m. – Nellie "Tiger" Travis

3–4:15 p.m. – Jonathan Ellison

4:30–5:45 p.m. – Ms. Jody

Rosa’s Lounge Stage (North Promenade)

12:30–1:45 p.m. – Harrell "Young Rell" Davenport

2–3:15 p.m. – Jimmy Burns Band

3:30–4:45 p.m. – Nick Alexander Blues Band

5–6:15 p.m. – Sonia Astacio

6:30–7:45 p.m. – 3 by 3 Crew: Freddie Dixon, John Watkins, Maurice Vaughn with Tim Taylor

Harris Theater Rooftop Terrace – Next Generation of Blues

11–11:45 a.m. – Wiggleworms featuring Amanda Payne & Will Fancher of Old Town School of Folk Music

Noon–12:45 p.m. – Fernando Jones Presents the Knott Us Band

1–1:45 p.m. – Kenwood Academy High School

2–2:45 p.m. – Nicholas Senn High School

3–4 p.m. – A Patch of Blues

Sunday, June 8 – Maxwell Street Blues Series

Maxwell Street between S. Halsted St. and S. Union Ave.

10–11 a.m. – DJ James Porter

11 a.m.–noon – Marty "Big Dog" Mercer Duo

Noon–12:30 p.m. – DJ James Porter

12:30–1:30 p.m. – Omar Coleman Westside Soul

1:30–2 p.m. – DJ James Porter

2–3 p.m. – Harmonica Hinds Duo