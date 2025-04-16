Chicago Blues Festival lineup released
CHICAGO - The Chicago Blues Festival lineup was released Wednesday.
The backstory:
The largest free blues festival in the world takes place from June 5-8 at venues all across the city. Headliners at the Jay Pritzker Pavillion include Mavis Staples and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram. There will also be a special B.B. King Centennial Tribute, honoring the legendary blues icon.
To top off the smooth grooves, Wally's BBQ Pit is bringing its blues-inspired smokehouse experience back to Millennium Park.
"The Blues Festival is a true celebration of our city’s deep-rooted musical heritage," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "From Millennium Park to Maxwell Street, this festival honors the past, celebrates the present, and nurtures the future of Chicago blues."
2025 Chicago Blues Festival Schedule
All performances are free and open to the public. Schedule subject to change.
Thursday, June 5 – Opening Night at Ramova Theatre
Ramova Theatre
3520 S. Halsted St., Bridgeport
Doors open at 3:30 p.m. | Programming 4–11 p.m.
18+ (minors accompanied by their guardian will be admitted)
THE BLUES SESSIONS
- 4–5 p.m. – Living Blues Panel Discussion Featuring Jim O’Neal, Scott Barretta, Brett Bonner, Bruce Iglauer and Deitra Farr, Moderated by Dick Shurman, Introductions by Visit Mississippi’s Michelle McAdoo
- 5:30–6:30 p.m. – Up Close & Personal with Bobby Rush Moderated by Julia Miller, President/CEO of Delmark Records, Presented with The Recording Academy – Chicago Chapter
DOUBLE-BILL CONCERT PROGRAM
- 7:30–8:30 p.m. – Billy Branch & The Sons of Blues
- 9–10:15 p.m. – Bobby Rush
Friday, June 6 – Millennium Park
Jay Pritzker Pavilion
- 3:45–4 p.m. – Emcee intro, national anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing"
- 4–5 p.m. – D.K. Harrell
- 5:15–6:15 p.m. – Dawn Tyler Watson
- 6:30–7:15 p.m. – John Primer with Steve Bell
- 7:30–9 p.m. – B.B. King Centennial Tribute Featuring Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, D.K. Harrell and Jonathan Ellison with the B.B. King Centennial Band, Co-presented with the B.B. King Museum & Delta Interpretive Center
Visit Mississippi Crossroads Stage (South Promenade)
- Noon–1:15 p.m. – Lady Adrena and LA Band
- 1:30–2:45 p.m. – Vick Allen featuring the Velvet Soul Band
- 3–4:15 p.m. – Johnny Rawls Soul Review
- 4:30–5:45 p.m. – Eddie Cotton
Rosa’s Lounge Stage (North Promenade)
- 12:30–1:45 p.m. – Ivan Singh
- 2–3:15 p.m. – Jamiah "Dirty Deacon" Rogers and the Dirty Church Band
- 3:30–4:45 p.m. – Rico McFarland
- 5–6:15 p.m. – Sheryl Youngblood
- 6:30–7:45 p.m. – The Mike Wheeler Band
Saturday, June 7 – Millennium Park
Jay Pritzker Pavilion
- 3:45–4 p.m. – Emcee intro, national anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing"
- 4–5:15 p.m. – Women in Blues Tribute to Denise LaSalle Featuring Nellie "Tiger" Travis, Thornetta Davis, Nora Jean Wallace and Mzz Reese with Jonathan Ellison
- 5:30–6:15 p.m. – Joey J. Saye, Stephen Hull and Harrell "Young Rell" Davenport
- 6:30–7:30 p.m. – Latimore
- 7:45–9 p.m. – Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Visit Mississippi Crossroads Stage (South Promenade)
- Noon–1:15 p.m. – 2 Blues for You
- 1:30–2:45 p.m. – Jessie Robinson
- 3–4:15 p.m. – Vickie Baker, The V Souls and The Groove Crew
- 4:30–5:45 p.m. – John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band
Rosa’s Lounge Stage (North Promenade)
- 12:30–1:45 p.m. – Stefan Hillesheim Band
- 2–3:15 p.m. – Michael Damani
- 3:30–4:45 p.m. – Lynne Jordan and The Shivers
- 5–6:15 p.m. – Joe Barr and The Platinum Band
- 6:30–7:45 p.m. – Theo Huff
Harris Theater Rooftop Terrace – Next Generation of Blues
- 11–11:45 a.m. – Wendy & DB
- Noon–12:45 p.m. – Chicago Blues Revival
- 1–1:45 p.m. – Curie Metropolitan High School
- 2–2:45 p.m. – Bandwith
- 3–4 p.m. – VanderCook College of Music
Sunday, June 8 – Millennium Park
Jay Pritzker Pavilion
- 3:30–3:45 p.m. – Emcee intro, national anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing"
- 3:45–5 p.m. – Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Chess Records
- 5:15–6:15 p.m. – C.J. Chenier and The Red Hot Louisiana Band
- 6:30–7:30 p.m. – Lurrie Bell and Frank Catalano
- 7:45–9 p.m. – Mavis Staples
Visit Mississippi Crossroads Stage (South Promenade)
- Noon–1:15 p.m. – Stevie J and The Blues Eruption
- 1:30–2:45 p.m. – Nellie "Tiger" Travis
- 3–4:15 p.m. – Jonathan Ellison
- 4:30–5:45 p.m. – Ms. Jody
Rosa’s Lounge Stage (North Promenade)
- 12:30–1:45 p.m. – Harrell "Young Rell" Davenport
- 2–3:15 p.m. – Jimmy Burns Band
- 3:30–4:45 p.m. – Nick Alexander Blues Band
- 5–6:15 p.m. – Sonia Astacio
- 6:30–7:45 p.m. – 3 by 3 Crew: Freddie Dixon, John Watkins, Maurice Vaughn with Tim Taylor
Harris Theater Rooftop Terrace – Next Generation of Blues
- 11–11:45 a.m. – Wiggleworms featuring Amanda Payne & Will Fancher of Old Town School of Folk Music
- Noon–12:45 p.m. – Fernando Jones Presents the Knott Us Band
- 1–1:45 p.m. – Kenwood Academy High School
- 2–2:45 p.m. – Nicholas Senn High School
- 3–4 p.m. – A Patch of Blues
Sunday, June 8 – Maxwell Street Blues Series
Maxwell Street between S. Halsted St. and S. Union Ave.
- 10–11 a.m. – DJ James Porter
- 11 a.m.–noon – Marty "Big Dog" Mercer Duo
- Noon–12:30 p.m. – DJ James Porter
- 12:30–1:30 p.m. – Omar Coleman Westside Soul
- 1:30–2 p.m. – DJ James Porter
- 2–3 p.m. – Harmonica Hinds Duo
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.