Chicago blues legend Buddy Guy to headline special Black History Month event at Evergreen Park school

Chicago blues icon Buddy Guy is set to headline a special Black History Month event at Evergreen Park Community High School later this month.

On February 20, the evening will kick off at 6 p.m. with a biographical documentary screening, followed by Evergreen Park Community High School students Nikolus Guy and Samatha Ricks interviewing Guy on stage at the Marshall Batho Auditorium.

Tickets are free for EPCHS students and families, with details on public ticket availability to follow.

The event, celebrating Buddy Guy's remarkable career and contribution to Black history, promises an engaging dialogue and an intimate experience with the blues legend, the school said.

About Buddy Guy:

Chicago blues legend

Eight Grammy Awards, Lifetime Achievement Award, National Medal of Arts, and Kennedy Center Honors recipient

Ranked 27th on Rolling Stone's 2023 list of greatest guitarists

Eric Clapton hailed him as "the best guitar player alive."

The doors to the event will open at 5:30 p.m.