Chicago-born singer, songwriter Jeremih in critical condition amid COVID-19 battle: report

article

Chicago-born singer and songwriter, Jeremih, is in critical condition amid his battle with COVID19, according to the Daily Mail.

On Saturday, news broke that Jeremih, born Jeremy Felton, had been in the ICU for an unknown amount of time.

Sources close to the R&B singer told TMZ he was put on a ventilator and that his prognosis was not good.

As of Thursday, the Daily Mail reported that his agent said he is "still in the ICU in critical condition."

The star is reportedly receiving treatment in Chicago for the virus.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.