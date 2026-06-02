Chicago-bound flight diverted due to unruly passenger

The Brief A Frontier Airlines flight from Puerto Rico to Chicago was diverted to Miami after a passenger became disruptive. Law enforcement removed the passenger after the plane landed safely. The flight later continued to Chicago after a brief delay.



A Frontier Airlines flight bound for Chicago was diverted to Miami late Sunday after a passenger became disruptive during the trip, according to the airline and federal officials.

Chicago flight diverted due to passenger

What we know:

Frontier Airlines Flight 3345 had departed from San Juan, Puerto Rico, and was headed to Chicago O’Hare International Airport when the crew reported a passenger disturbance.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the aircraft landed safely at Miami International Airport at approximately 11:55 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Frontier said law enforcement officers boarded the aircraft after it arrived in Miami and removed the disruptive passenger.

"On Sunday, May 31, a passenger on Flight 3345 from San Juan to Chicago O’Hare became disruptive and the flight was diverted to Miami," the airline said in a statement. "Law enforcement boarded the aircraft in Miami and removed the passenger and the flight subsequently continued on to Chicago a few hours later."

Neither Frontier nor the FAA released details about the nature of the disturbance or the identity of the passenger.

The FAA said the incident remains preliminary and is subject to change as the agency gathers additional information.

By the numbers:

According to the FAA, airlines have reported more than 640 unruly passenger incidents so far this year. The agency investigates all passenger-disturbance reports submitted by airlines and can seek civil penalties of up to $43,658 per violation against passengers who assault, threaten, intimidate or interfere with flight crews.

In addition to potential FAA penalties, disruptive passengers can also face criminal charges.

No injuries were reported, and the flight later resumed its trip to Chicago.