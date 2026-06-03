Chicago-bound flyer accused of trying to open plane door, choking passenger on Frontier flight

The Brief Federal investigators say a passenger aboard a Frontier Airlines flight from San Juan to Chicago allegedly tried to open an emergency exit door and made contact with the flight deck door before the plane was diverted to Miami. Court documents allege the passenger later attacked and choked an off-duty flight attendant who had moved seats to help monitor the situation. Passengers and crew restrained the man using flex cuffs and seatbelt extenders, but witnesses told investigators he broke free multiple times before the flight landed safely in Miami.



A Frontier Airlines flight bound for Chicago was diverted to Miami late Sunday after a passenger allegedly tried to open an emergency exit door and later attacked another flyer.

What we know:

Frontier Airlines Flight 3345 departed San Juan, Puerto Rico, and was headed to Chicago O'Hare International Airport on May 31 when crew members reported a disturbance involving a passenger identified in court documents as Juan Gabriel Reyes.

According to a federal criminal complaint filed Monday in the Southern District of Florida, Reyes walked to the front of the aircraft about 45 minutes after takeoff and made contact with an emergency exit door in what witnesses believed was an attempt to open it. A flight attendant reported hearing Reyes say he wanted to get off the plane.

Reyes then allegedly made contact with the flight deck door in what witnesses described as an apparent attempt to open it. Another passenger later told investigators Reyes rammed his shoulder into the flight deck door and ignored repeated instructions from flight attendants to return to his seat.

Reyes eventually moved to a seat that was not assigned to him near the rear of the aircraft, according to court documents. He then allegedly attacked a 33-year-old off-duty flight attendant who reportedly volunteered to move seats closer to Reyes after learning he had tried to access the flight deck area. Witnesses told authorities Reyes lunged onto the victim, grabbed him by the head and choked him after the victim leaned across the aisle to retrieve personal belongings.

Passengers and a flight attendant were able to pull Reyes away from the victim and restrain him using flex cuffs and seatbelt extenders. Witnesses told investigators Reyes broke free from the restraints several times, requiring a passenger to physically restrain him to prevent him from breaking free of the flex cuffs.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft landed safely at Miami International Airport around 11:55 p.m. Frontier said law enforcement officers boarded the plane after it arrived and removed Reyes before the flight continued to Chicago several hours later.

The FBI affidavit states agents tried to interview Reyes after the flight landed, but the interview ended when he requested an attorney.

Charges filed:

Federal prosecutors have charged Reyes with interference with flight crew members and attendants and assault within maritime and territorial jurisdiction, according to the criminal complaint.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why Reyes allegedly caused the disturbance. Court records do not indicate whether drugs and/or alcohol may have played a role in the incident.

By the numbers:

According to the FAA, airlines have reported more than 640 unruly passenger incidents so far this year.

The agency investigates all passenger-disturbance reports submitted by airlines and can seek civil penalties of up to $43,658 per violation against passengers who assault, threaten, intimidate or interfere with flight crews.