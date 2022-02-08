Chicago boy, 15, fatally shot in the head while walking home from school; 2 suspects arrested

A 15-year-old boy was shot twice in the head Tuesday afternoon while walking home from school on Chicago’s South Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Around 3:15 p.m., the teen was near a sidewalk in the 3300 block of S. Prairie Ave. in the Douglas neighborhood when an offender approached him, pulled out a gun and fired shots.

The teen was struck in the head and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital initially in critical condition, police said. He was later pronounced dead.

Not long after the shooting, Chicago police say they arrested two individuals near 63rd and State Street in the Grand Crossing neighborhood in connection to the murder.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Area detectives continue to investigate.

Advertisement

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.