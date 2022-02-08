16-year-old shot in the head in Woodlawn; 2nd teen shot within an hour

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head Tuesday afternoon in Woodlawn.

The shooting occurred in the 6200 block of South Greenwood Avenue.

According to police, at about 4:08 p.m., the boy was shot in the head by a suspect, who then fled into a residence in the same block.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A person of interest was taken into custody.

About an hour earlier, a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in the head while walking home from school on Chicago’s South Side.