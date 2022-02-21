Chicago boy, 16, shot on Far South Side

A teenager was shot Sunday night in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 16-year-old was standing in a yard in the 12000 block of South Wallace Avenue when he was struck by gunfire, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

The boy was among 19 wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.