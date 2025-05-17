Chicago crime: Boy, 7, stabbed by woman on North Side, police say

A 7-year-old boy was stabbed and injured, and a 26-year-old woman is in custody after an incident on Chicago’s North Side on Saturday morning.

The stabbing happened in the 1700 block of West Touhy Avenue in Rogers Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Around 8 a.m., the boy was inside a home when the woman approached him with a sharp object and stabbed him, police said.

The boy had a puncture wound to his abdomen and was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, initially reported in fair condition.

The woman was arrested and charges are pending.

Area detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

Police did not name the suspect.

It was unclear what exactly led to the stabbing.