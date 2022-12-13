Chicago braces for blustery Tuesday amid 40-degree temps

It’s a quiet start to the day but changes are afoot.

Skies will remain cloudy with a few peeks of sun possible. Highs reach the low 40s. Winds increase and rain arrives during the evening. It will be a soaking rain all night but will move out tomorrow morning.

Blustery conditions continue tomorrow with a second slug of decent rain arriving late in the day or at night which will continue into Thursday morning. All liquid during this time. Later on Thursday, as colder air filters down, some snow could mix in but accumulations are not expected.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The cold is here to stay after that for at least a week and half. Friday through Monday will feature highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s with a few light snow showers possible but no significant snowfall.

The massive storm system will once again be making national headlines today for blizzard conditions on its cold side and severe thunderstorms including tornadoes in its warm sector.