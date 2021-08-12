Chicago breaks ground on new youth center in Austin

Chicago is making a hefty investment in Austin on the West Side.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot helped break ground on Thursday on the new campus for Build Chicago, a non-profit organization focused on gang intervention and youth development.

The $24 million facility will have a fitness center, performance spaces, art studios, mental health center and a community garden.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The organization hopes it will be a safe space for kids and help strengthen the community.

"It is truly a wonderful thing that Build Chicago team does. What they do not only to identify the need for safe and enriching and supportive environments for our young people but they also provide tangible supports that then help our young people reach their God-given talent," Lightfoot said.

Advertisement

Work is scheduled to begin on the facility next month and wrap up by next year.