Chicago breaks primary election record for early voting

Chicago broke its primary election record for early voting Sunday as the coronavirus continues to spread and people look for ways to maintain “social distancing.”

With 145,905 early votes through Sunday, Chicago beat its last primary election record for early voting with a full day to go before the formal election, according to the Chicago Election Board. Earlier in the day, the city broke its record for mail-in ballots, with nearly 118,000 ballots requested.

The record-setting numbers come as the CDC warns people against congregating in groups of 50 or more for the next eight weeks, and the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois rose to 93.