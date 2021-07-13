Chicago bridal shop gives away free gowns to healthcare workers, military members

Here comes the bride's big break: free wedding dresses.

A Gold Coast bridal shop took part in a nationwide effort to say thank you to heroes, such as first responders, healthcare workers and military members.

Trying on that first wedding dress is usually momentous, but after this past year, dress shopping is all the more moving for Rebecca Benavides.

"It makes me emotional, not going to lie because our story is one that should be on the Hallmark Channel," Benavides said.

She is in healthcare and her fiancé is in the National Guard, plus they have had family illness. So a trip to Mira Couture for a wedding gown giveaway is just what they needed.

"We've had a very tough year and he's deployed overseas this time so to get a dress basically at no cost is just, we can't even express it, just how thankful we are for this," Benavides said.

Julie Romeli owns Mira Couture and teamed up with the organization Brides Across America to outfit eight women.

"They're different kinds of healthcare workers, police officers, military, and they're getting a free dress today so we're donating our dresses to brides just to say thank you and give back. A lot of times they haven't tried any wedding dresses and so it's their first chance to try a dress, and they're leaving just so happy. I mean, you'll see some emotions and it's just, it's just a wonderful little way to say thank you," Romeli said.

Benavides calls the gown giveaway, "an experience I will always treasure and remember."

Brides Across America has other events planned nationwide.