Boy killed in Bronzeville shooting: police

A teenage boy died from his injuries after a shooting in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of South Michigan Avenue for a report of shots fired just after 9 a.m.

A victim, around the age of 15 or 16, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition. He was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.