Chicago budget: Johnson wants to allocate at least $150M for 'new arrival services'

The mayor of Chicago is allocating millions more dollars toward migrant aid.

This comes as various communities continue to respond to the growing number of shelters for those families.

In his 2024 budget proposal, Mayor Brandon Johnson wants to allocate at least $150 million for what he's calling "new arrival services." That is on top of what has already been spent.

As of Wednesday, nearly 11,000 migrants are in shelters established by the city, while 3,000 others are still waiting for placement.

A community meeting will be held Wednesday night to discuss housing migrants at a few West Loop locations. The meeting will be run by Ald. Walter Burnett, along with the mayor's office.

The meeting will likely have a similar format we've seen in other wards, where a presentation to the community is followed by lengthy public comment.

During his address Wednesday, Johnson blamed Republicans for wanting to create chaos in the city.

"I don’t flinch in the face of challenges, and neither does the city of Chicago. Since the first bus arrived over a year ago, we’ve upheld those values to welcome individuals seeking asylum," said Johnson.

Meanwhile, in Galewood, community members continue to push back over housing migrants in the Amundsen Park field house.

According to the mayor's office, the plan has been put on hold.