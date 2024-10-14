Chicago burglar targeted Northwest Side places of worship: police

The Brief Chicago police are seeking to identify a suspect in multiple burglaries at places of worship on the Northwest Side. Items stolen include laptops, tablets, musical instruments, and donation boxes. The incidents occurred in early to mid-September, with the suspect described as a Hispanic male in his 30s or 40s.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of burglarizing several places of worship on the city’s Northwest Side last month.

According to police, the first incident took place on Sept. 6 around 7 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Fullerton Avenue. Four days later, on Sept. 10 at 11 p.m., a second burglary was reported in the 2200 block of North McVicker Avenue. A third incident occurred on Sept. 16, again on West Fullerton Avenue, also around 7 p.m.

Items stolen included laptops, tablets, a guitar, tools, and donation boxes containing cash.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old, about 5'6" and weighing between 140 to 150 pounds, with long dark hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and long black shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-746-7394. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at cpdtip.com.