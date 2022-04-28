Chicago burglaries: Suspect will distract victim while another suspect steals property

Chicago police are warning residents of recent burglaries that have occurred on Chicago's Northwest Side.

In each incident, an offender approached an elderly victim and engaged them in a conversation.

While the victim was distracted, another offender entered the residence and took property from within, police said.

In one incident, a female offender asked the victim to use their bathroom and then took items from within.

The crimes occurred at the following times and locations:

6500 block of West Belmont Avenue on April 21 at 12:49 p.m.

4400 block of North Major Avenue on April 22 at 2:45 p.m.

6900 block of North Ionia Avenue on April 26 at 7 a.m.

5100 block of North Elston Avenue on April 26 at 2:53 p.m.

The offender is described as a white man, 25 to 40 years old. He is roughly 5'8" to 5'10". He has black hair with a pony tail and was wearing dark clothing.

The female offender is described as 30 to 40 years old, roughly 5'2" and weighs 150 to 160 pounds. She also has black hair.

The offender's vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet pickup truck and/or a black Mustang with convertible top.

If you have any information Contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five (312) 746-7394.