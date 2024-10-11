Chicago business burglaries: Duo sought in 3 Northwest Side break-ins

The Brief Chicago police are seeking to identify two men involved in three burglaries on the city's Northwest Side. The burglaries occurred in September, with the suspects targeting tools, registers, and a safe. The suspects were last seen driving a dark-colored SUV and wearing black ski masks.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men suspected of burglarizing three businesses on the city’s Northwest Side last month.

The first incident occurred on Sept. 9 around 4:50 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Diversey Avenue. Two days later, on Sept. 11, the suspects hit two more businesses on North Pulaski Road—first at 4:42 a.m., and then again just over an hour later at 5:52 a.m.

According to police, the men stole tools, cash registers, and a safe. The suspects also attempted to break into an ATM at one of the locations.

The suspects are described as two Hispanic men who were seen wearing black ski masks and dark clothing. They were last seen driving a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago police at 312-746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip through cpdtip.com.