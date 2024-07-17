2 Chicago businesses burglarized overnight: police

Chicago police are investigating two business burglaries that happened on the Northwest and South Sides early Wednesday morning.

A liquor store in the 9300 block of South Stony Island Avenue was robbed after the front door was pried open.

Police said the incident happened at 3:26 p.m. and no suspects were found on the scene.

A retail store in the 3200 block of North Kimball Avenue was robbed at 4 a.m. and its front glass door smashed. There were no suspects on the scene when police arrived.

Chicago police did not say if these two incidents were related. Area detectives are investigating.