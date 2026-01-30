Chicago businesses close or fundraise as part of 'National Shutdown Day' to protest ICE

The Brief Activists are urging people to skip work and school and avoid shopping as part of a nationwide boycott. The effort, called "National Shutdown Day," is inspired by a general strike held last week in Minneapolis. A larger protest is expected downtown near Daley Plaza at 4 p.m.



Activists across the country are taking a stance against ICE by participating in a boycott movement that encourages people to skip school, work and avoid shopping.

What we know:

This is part of a nationwide movement being called "National Shutdown Day." The moment is inspired by the general strike held in Minneapolis last week, where business owners closed for the day and joined community members to protest against the aggressive immigration operations happening across the city.

Several business owners in Chicago will be closed today. The businesses who can’t afford to close today will stay open, but many of them are raising money to help people affected by these operations, by donating a certain amount of proceeds to mutual aid and immigrants' rights organizations.

What's next:

There are reports of people coming to the downtown areas for a bigger, more organized protest at 4 p.m. near Daley Plaza.