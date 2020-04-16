Chicago businesses turn to raffle to survive coronavirus pandemic

A South Side deli owner has cooked up a creative way to help nearly three dozen Mount Greenwood businesses survive the pandemic. They are forming their own lottery.

Brian Giaretta owns S & T Provisions, which is a small Italian deli in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood that has been in his family for 60 years.

While his business is doing OK, other mom and pop stores in Mount Greenwood are getting crushed.

“We all talk about how the small business community is hurting. But I don’t think everybody appreciates how dire the situation is right now,” Giaretta.

So, Giaretta and the local chamber of commerce have created the “Small Business Mega Lottery.”

Thirty Mount Greenwood businesses have each contributed a $300 gift certificate that is redeemable in 2021, $10 lottery tickets are being sold online, and on April 26, two winners will split that gift certificate jackpot.

So far, they have sold $100,000 in lottery tickets with a goal of a half-million. Then, all that lottery money will be split evenly by the 30 businesses.

“That’s gonna allow them to stay open past next month, and to keep their employees employed,” Giaretta said.

Businesses like The Plug, which is a t-shirt screening and uniform shop down the street.

Owner Dave Burchett says that even a few thousand bucks will help keep his business with 10 employees going.

“Help the rent, it’s huge. Obviously, we’re all trying to figure out ways to pay our employees and everything. Yeah it goes a long way. You’d be amazed how much a couple dollars goes,” he said.

Many of these businesses have spent thousands of dollars supporting local charities and sports teams. Now, they are hoping people will pay it back.

“Buy your tickets. Support your local businesses. It’s a great thing. We support you. You support us,” said Darlene Myers of the Mount Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.

If you would like to buy one of those business lottery tickets, go to the website smallbusinesslottery.com. Anyone who buys 10 tickets will get a free pizza set-up from S & T Provisions.