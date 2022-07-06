Chicago businessman Willie Wilson hosts gas giveaway in Chicago, Gary this Saturday

Chicago businessman Willie Wilson is hosting another free gas giveaway on Saturday, July 9.

Wilson will speak in Gary at 7 a.m. prior to the gas giveaway, and at Amoco in Chicago at 9 a.m.

"Our residents need and deserve a break from high gas prices, and I’m pleased to offer them a free tank of gas," Dr. Wilson said. "Also, I call on governments to temporarily suspend their gas taxes to help all citizens who are struggling with high fuel and food prices. I’m proud to have partnered with 13 gas stations to provide free gas."

The gas giveaway will take place at the following locations: