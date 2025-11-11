Chicago café helps homeless veterans rebuild their lives one cup at a time

The Brief Veteran Roasters Café in downtown Chicago employs and supports military veterans, including those experiencing homelessness. The café, located at 161 N. Clark St., donates proceeds to veteran assistance programs while offering coffee, food, and baked goods from local partners. Staff members say each purchase helps veterans rebuild their lives and find community through meaningful work.



On Veterans Day, a Chicago café is drawing attention for its mission to support veterans, including those struggling with homelessness.

What we know:

Veteran Roasters Café, located at 161 N. Clark St. in River North, employs military veterans and donates proceeds toward helping veterans rebuild their lives. The café offers breakfast, lunch, coffee, and baked goods, and also serves as a space for veterans to find stability through work.

"The whole concept of Veteran Roasters Café and the entire company as a whole is to help as many veterans as we can," said Dion West, the café’s manager and a Navy veteran. "I rose through the ranks to run day-to-day operations."

The café also features desserts from Brown Sugar Bakery and serves a variety of drinks, including its popular strawberry matcha. Lead barista Rose Hanks, also a veteran, said it feels rewarding to know that each purchase helps others in need.

"It’s pretty awesome to know that every cup of coffee, every cake and everything someone purchases goes to help someone else," Hanks said.

Veteran Roasters Café operates a second location at O’Hare International Airport and continues its mission to provide employment and community for veterans year-round.