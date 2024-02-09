Chicago launches new campaign to streamline support for migrants

The City of Chicago has launched a brand-new campaign aimed at simplifying the process for those looking to support new arrivals.

Several community groups are behind the initiative and there are multiple phases to the campaign.

Phase one involves connecting migrants with essentials like food and clothing and resources to help them apply for work permits.

The second phase provides housing opportunities and avenues for social involvement to help new arrivals integrate into the community.

Some of the groups involved are the Resurrection Project, New Life Center, ChicagoCares and the Chicago Refugee Coalition.

An online volunteer portal has been launched by the Chicago Refugee Coalition.

Interested volunteers should visit Chicago Refugee Coalition’s The Hub landing page.